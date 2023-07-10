Advertise
Be Remarkable
Backyard BBQ
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

2 people dead after officer-involved shooting last night in Amarillo

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police said two people died after an officer-involved shooting last night near Grand Street.

The Amarillo Police Department said Sunday night about 8:19 p.m., an officer was conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Northeast 9th Avenue and North Grand Street.

The license plate on the suspect vehicle did not match the vehicle that it was on, police said.

Because there were three people in the vehicle, more officers were called to help.

During the investigation, the driver was taken out of the vehicle.

While police were speaking with the back seat passenger, he got out of the vehicle and pointed a pistol at the officers, police said.

The officers shot him and the passenger died at the scene of the incident.

During the time, the front seat passenger was struck by gunfire and was taken to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries.

The APD Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting and did not identify those involved.

Police said the incident is in the early stages of investigation and that information is limited.

We will update you when more information is made available.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McLennan County District Clerk Jon Gimble
Texas residents summoned for jury duty to get pay raise for first time in 20 years
The McLennan County Sheriff's Office on July 7, 2023, announced the arrest of 17 individuals...
McLennan County Sheriff’s Office announces arrests of 17 ‘perverts’ during human trafficking sting
File Photo
Border Patrol agents foil human smuggling attempting involving hay bales
An artist depiction shows designs for the world's biggest cruise ship, set to depart in 2024....
World’s biggest cruise ship almost ready
Ana Delia Ruiz, 40, remains jailed under bonds totaling $23,000 after her arrest on...
Woman charged in severe abuse of malnourished toddler in McLennan County

Latest News

Police say daughter shot mother
Texas daughter accused of shooting mom in the head
Limestone County Sheriff's Office FB page scam alert
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office warns of Facebook scam
State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, at a news conference last month. The lawmaker has...
Texas Sen. Roland Gutierrez enters Democratic primary targeting U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz in 2024
The suspect as a black man with a medium build, around 6 feet tall, and was wearing a black...
Killeen Police searching for suspect in two aggravated robberies