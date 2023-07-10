Ex-Waco restaurant manager named in sealed indictment jailed in alleged sexual assault of minor he plied with alcohol

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A former manager at a Waco restaurant remains jailed after his arrest last weekend on charges he plied minor women with alcohol and sexually assaulted one of them after she passed out.

Manuel Arturo Uribe-Oviedo, 34, former manager at Taqueria El Mexicano Grill No. 9, 1420 N. Valley Mills Drive, was named in a sealed indictment in December 2022 that charges him with sexual assault, a second-degree felony. He was arrested Saturday and court officials unsealed his indictment on Monday.

Manuel Arturo Uribe-Oviedo (KWTX)

Uribe-Oviedo remains jailed under $15,000 bond. He also is being held on an immigration detainer.

According to arrest records, Uribe-Ovideo provided alcohol to two minors he supervised as manager of the restaurant. He invited them to party with adult co-workers in March 2021 and helped sneak them into Putters Arcade, where he purchased about 10 shots of alcohol for each of the women, who were 18 and 19, arrest records allege.

After leaving Putters, Uribe-Oviedo drove the women back to Taqueria No. 9 and opened the restaurant for the employees to continue partying, an arrest affidavit states. Uribe-Oviedo took alcohol from behind the bar and provided it to the women.

A police detective obtained cellphone video “of portions of the ‘afterparty’ which show the defendant pouring tequila directly from the bottle into the mouths of the minors, who by this time were extremely intoxicated,” an affidavit alleges.

The 19-year-old reported to police that Uribe-Oviedo took her to another location, where she “blacked out.” She told police she woke up and Uribe-Oviedo was sexually assaulting her.

Waco police arrested Uribe-Oviedo on a misdemeanor charge of providing alcohol to minors, but sent the sexual assault case to the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office as a screening case.

He was indicted under seal because he had not been arrested on the sexual assault charge.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.