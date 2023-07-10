Grand jury decides not to indict Temple man charged after woman was allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: A grand jury in Bell County on Aug. 9 no-billed Miguel Angel Trevino Lopez on charges of aggravated kidnapping resulting in bodily injury.

A no-bill means there is not enough evidence of guilt to support a criminal charge against Trevino Lopez and the grand jury decided not to indict him.

Police officers on July 7 arrested Trevino Lopez after he was accused of helping a man take a woman against her will on January 13, 2023, according to an affidavit.

At about 10:41 p.m. that night, police officers responded to the 1500 block of East Avenue H in reference to a domestic disturbance call.

When officers arrived, they spoke with a woman who said her ex-boyfriend, identified by police in court documents as Tony Martinez, forced her to leave her home at gunpoint.

The victim, according to the affidavit, told police she had just broken up with Martinez, who pulled out a gun, pointed the weapon at her, and demanded she get in a vehicle with him. The woman told police she was forced to get into a vehicle occupied by several people she did not know, police said.

Martinez allegedly drove the woman to his home, where he choked her, struck her with a plastic bottle, and struck her with his hands, the affidavit states.

When the victim tried to fight back, Martinez restrained her with handcuffs and took her cell phone away, according to the court document.

The woman was eventually able to remove the handcuffs and left the residence. Police wrote in an affidavit that marks on the woman’s hands were consistent with her being handcuffed.

Police also obtained surveillance video footage of a struggle involving the victim and Martinez outside a convenience store.

Additional footage obtained by police shows Martinez forcing the victim into a residence, the affidavit states.

According to the affidavit, detectives interviewed Trevino Lopez, who reportedly confessed to being the driver of the vehicle used to take the victim to Martinez’s home.

Trevino Lopez also admitted to witnessing an armed Martinez kidnap the victim at gunpoint, the affidavit states.

