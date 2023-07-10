Advertise
Keeping an eye on afternoon and overnight storm chances

Of course, the heat is still a problem too
By Sean Bellafiore
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
We’re crossing our fingers to hopefully see a bit of rain today and tonight. We obviously need the rain, but we also need some heat relief too! Don’t bet on much rain, but there could be some midday and afternoon scattered storms near and east of I-35 with maybe another chance for storms overnight into Tuesday morning too. Scattered morning storms will roll through North and East Texas this morning but nearly all of those storms should remain east of I-45 and out of our area. By midday, when these storms likely start to dissipate, they could send out a boundary of rain-cooled air, called an outflow boundary, which could kick up some scattered storms. The best chances for a few scattered afternoon storms will be near and east of I-35, but we’ll all have the chance for a stray shower or two today. The afternoon rain chance comes to a close shortly after sunset, but storms could again make a run on our area overnight into Tuesday morning. Storms in the Panhandle may ride the ridge of high pressure that’s bringing us the heat and arrive after 2 AM. The storms will likely be decaying as they move in so rain chances are only near 20%, but we may have enough heat and humidity around to allow those storms to blow through the area through sunrise. If showers and storms overnight hang on and move through, they could potentially contain heavy rain, lightning, and also strong straight-line wind gusts.

I spent a whole paragraph on the rain chances because I’m trying to avoid getting to the heat for as long as possible. Unfortunately, it’s time to showcase the dangerous heat and humidity. Morning lows today in the upper 70s and low 80s will warm into the upper 90s near and east of I-35 with highs as high as 102° showing up along and west of the interstate. Although rain-cooled air could bring some heat relief this afternoon east of I-35, we’re expecting heat index values area wide to max out between 105° and 112° this afternoon. The potential for some rain-cooled air today and overnight tonight may keep our highs near 100° again Tuesday with a 20% chance of rain returning, but the heat index will again climb as high as 110° for many spots. Temperatures will stay close to 100°, if not a bit above it, with heat index values near 110° straight through the remainder of the work week. Although we’re expecting about a 10° difference between the high temperature and the heat index, the heat dome of high pressure will shift from West Texas into Oklahoma next week. It may not sound like a big change, but the movement of the ridge to our north will help to get rid of some of the humidity, but it may cause temperatures to climb even more. Actual temperatures may climb between 100° and 105° next Monday onward with heat index values again maxing out between 105° and 110°!

