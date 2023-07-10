Advertise
Killeen man charged in aggravated assault after hitting man with a Ford Expedition

By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A 23-year-old Killeen man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a victim with a vehicle Friday afternoon.

Gabriel Nicholas Ayala, 23, has been charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, aggravated assault against a public servant and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is being held on a $220,000 cash bond at the Bell County Jail.

Gabriel Nicholas Ayala, 23,
Gabriel Nicholas Ayala, 23,(Bell County Jail)

Killeen Police officers were dispatched around 2:41 p.m. July 7 to the 1100 block of Williamson Avenue in reference to a welfare concern.

Upon arrival, they made contact with the victim and his mother, who advised them that he had not heard from his 7-year-old son in seven days and believed the child was at the location.

As officers conducted their investigation with the victim and the child’s mother, Ayala arrived at the residence in a Ford Expedition and exited the vehicle. During the course of the investigation, Ayala returned to the vehicle and left.

According to police, when officers heard the sound of an engine revving behind them, they observed Ayala drive the Expedition on the grass towards them and the victim and a woman.

The vehicle missed the officers and the victim’s mother as they jumped out of the way but struck the victim.

The victim was treated and released at the scene with no serious injuries.

Ayala then drove off and officers initiated a short pursuit where he led officers back to the residence. A stop was conducted and he was taken into custody and transported to the Killeen City Jail.

A female family member of the suspect was also arrested for misdemeanor charges.

