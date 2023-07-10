Advertise
Be Remarkable
Backyard BBQ
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Killeen Police searching for suspect in two aggravated robberies

The suspect as a black man with a medium build, around 6 feet tall, and was wearing a black...
The suspect as a black man with a medium build, around 6 feet tall, and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a white mask over his face, dark pants, and dark boots. The suspect was armed with a black handgun.(Killeen Police Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking for help in identifying a suspect in connection to two aggravated robberies in the city.

Police responded around 10:04 p.m. July 8 at a business in the 2600 block of Trimmier Road to an aggravated robbery.

According to police, it was reported a man entered the store, displayed a firearm, demanded money and fled the area on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

An aggravated robbery was then reported around 8:42 p.m. July 9 at a business in the 1000 block of Lowes Blvd where a man reportedly entered the store, displayed a firearm, demanded money, and fled the area on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect as a black man with a medium build, around 6 feet tall, and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a white mask over his face, dark pants, and dark boots. The suspect was armed with a black handgun.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about these Aggravated Robberies, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McLennan County District Clerk Jon Gimble
Texas residents summoned for jury duty to get pay raise for first time in 20 years
The McLennan County Sheriff's Office on July 7, 2023, announced the arrest of 17 individuals...
McLennan County Sheriff’s Office announces arrests of 17 ‘perverts’ during human trafficking sting
File Photo
Border Patrol agents foil human smuggling attempting involving hay bales
An artist depiction shows designs for the world's biggest cruise ship, set to depart in 2024....
World’s biggest cruise ship almost ready
Ana Delia Ruiz, 40, remains jailed under bonds totaling $23,000 after her arrest on...
Woman charged in severe abuse of malnourished toddler in McLennan County

Latest News

Police say daughter shot mother
Texas daughter accused of shooting mom in the head
Limestone County Sheriff's Office FB page scam alert
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office warns of Facebook scam
Police sirens flashing generic photo
2 people dead after officer-involved shooting last night in Amarillo
The heat didn’t stop the cheers of excitement in downtown Waco Sunday morning, as over 700...
14th annual TriWaco welcomes over 700 athletes to Waco Sunday