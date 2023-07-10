Killeen Police searching for suspect in two aggravated robberies

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking for help in identifying a suspect in connection to two aggravated robberies in the city.

Police responded around 10:04 p.m. July 8 at a business in the 2600 block of Trimmier Road to an aggravated robbery.

According to police, it was reported a man entered the store, displayed a firearm, demanded money and fled the area on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

An aggravated robbery was then reported around 8:42 p.m. July 9 at a business in the 1000 block of Lowes Blvd where a man reportedly entered the store, displayed a firearm, demanded money, and fled the area on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect as a black man with a medium build, around 6 feet tall, and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a white mask over his face, dark pants, and dark boots. The suspect was armed with a black handgun.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about these Aggravated Robberies, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

