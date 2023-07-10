Limestone County Sheriff’s Office warns of Facebook scam

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office has warned Central Texans of a scam involving their Facebook page.

According to Sheriff Murray Agnew, someone is allegedly selling items from their page as “Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is not and will not be selling items such as shirts, coffee cups, etc.”

“We also will not be doing fundraising from this page. The only organization, I’m aware of on a state on national level, that do fundraising and or membership drives that benefit the local offices is the Sheriff’s Association of Texas,” said Agnew.

Anyone with concerns is to call the Sheriff’s Office at 254-729-3278.

