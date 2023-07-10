Advertise
Man charged with indecency with a child in alleged abuse that happened over five years in Waco

Midday with Julie: 7.10.23 (A segment)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Jairo Puebla Perez, 40, is being held at the McLennan County Detention Facility on a charge of indecency with a child.

Online jail records show Puebla Perez’s bond for the charge was set at $10,000, but he is also being held on an immigration detainer, meaning Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) would take him into custody in case he is released from the local jail.

Jairo Puebla Perez, 40, is being held at the McLennan County Detention Facility on a charge of indecency with a child.(KWTX GRAPHIC)

Waco police told KWTX the Crimes Against Children Unit received a referral from Child Protective Services in July 2022.

The unit was told Puebla Perez inappropriately touched a girl under the age of 10 between the years 2010 and 2015 at a home in Waco.

The suspect was arrested after the investigation concluded. Police said he and the victim knew each other.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

