Midland teen fighting for 10,000 dollar scholarship after making a tuxedo out of duct tape

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Even though schools are out for high schoolers across the Basin, for one recent graduate there’s still the excitement of prom season and a 10,000 dollar grand prize scholarship.

That’s because a Midland teen is a finalist in the annual Duck Brand “Stuck At Prom Scholarship”.

It awards two lucky recent high school graduates a 10,000 dollar scholarship for having the best-designed tuxedo or prom dress made out of duct tape.

Any teen going into the final stretch of senior year will tell you it can be a stressful time as you have finals to worry about, getting ready for graduation and taking that next step in life whether it’s working or going to college, and of course prom.

Trinity senior Emma Cheng is one of five finalists in the 23rd Duck Brand Stuck at Prom scholarship contest.

Seniors have to create a prom fit made out of duct tape.

Whether it’s a suit of the American Flag or a suit that represents the history of art, the choices are endless, Cheng says her tuxedo represents her childhood.

“And I chose to make a suit inspired but steampunk because it reminded me of things I saw in my childhood, and I wanted to create a very whimsical kind of more science fiction kind of theme and that’s why I have wings and gears to give it that magical effect,” said

Emma Cheng, 2023 Stuck at Prom Finalist

Since its start, over 8,000 teens have taken part in the contest and over 100,000 rolls of duct tape have been used.

“I kinda just spaced it out. Like I’d get home from school, do some schoolwork, and then in my spare time I just work on the suit, and I knocked it out in the course of a few weeks” said Cheng

In August Cheng will be going to UT Austin to major in biochemistry and she knows this scholarship will help the burden of paying for college.

“It would help so much. I think I’m going to be working to help pay off my college and this would lighten the financial load and help me pay for at least one year of school” said Cheng

The last day to vote is Wednesday, July 12th, so if you want to vote for Emma you can go here to cast a vote.

