Advertise
Be Remarkable
Backyard BBQ
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Missing 14-year-old girl found at Camp Pendleton

FILE - A missing teen girl was found at Camp Pendleton.
FILE - A missing teen girl was found at Camp Pendleton.(KGTV via CNN Newsource)
By KGTV Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A 14-year-old girl missing for nearly three weeks is back home with her grandmother after authorities found her on the grounds of Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in California.

A marine stationed at the base was detained and taken into custody for questioning.

The teen went missing on June 9.

Her grandmother told the investigators with the San Diego Sheriff’s Department that her granddaughter had run away before but always returned home.

This time, the teen was missing for 19 days.

Military police at Camp Pendleton found her on the base and contacted the sheriff’s department.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Services is handling the case and did not release any more details.

Copyright 2023 KGTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McLennan County District Clerk Jon Gimble
Texas residents summoned for jury duty to get pay raise for first time in 20 years
The McLennan County Sheriff's Office on July 7, 2023, announced the arrest of 17 individuals...
McLennan County Sheriff’s Office announces arrests of 17 ‘perverts’ during human trafficking sting
File Photo
Border Patrol agents foil human smuggling attempting involving hay bales
An artist depiction shows designs for the world's biggest cruise ship, set to depart in 2024....
World’s biggest cruise ship almost ready
Ana Delia Ruiz, 40, remains jailed under bonds totaling $23,000 after her arrest on...
Woman charged in severe abuse of malnourished toddler in McLennan County

Latest News

King Charles III welcomes U.S. President Joe Biden with an arrival ceremony on Monday at...
Biden, King Charles III zero in on climate change in Windsor Castle meeting
Police say daughter shot mother
Texas daughter accused of shooting mom in the head
Vehicles come to a standstill near a washed-out and flooded portion of the Palisades Parkway...
Relentless rain floods roads in Northeast, leads to evacuations, rescues
Biden says Sweden will be allowed to join NATO
FILE - Hill Harper, a cast member in the television series "The Good Doctor" arrives at the...
Hill Harper, actor on ‘CSI: NY’ and ‘The Good Doctor,’ is running for US Senate in Michigan