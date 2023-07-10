One shot for rain...

Make sure to keep practicing heat safety by drinking plenty of water, avoiding extended time outdoors during the afternoon, and to know the signs of heat illness. We have a heat advisory in place through Wednesday (at least). Our feels like temperatures will be in the 105-112 range for several days. We have, at least, one hope for rain before the head dome shuts off rain chances for the rest of the week.

Our rain chances stems from a little boundary to our north and we’re crossing our fingers to hopefully see a bit of rain tonight/tomorrow. There’s a chance for some spotty rain Tuesday - but most will miss out. The extra clouds will be nice and hopefully aid in a break from the sunshine throughout most of Tuesday. After the rain chance tomorrow dies out after sunset, we are back to hot and dry conditions for the rest of the week.

