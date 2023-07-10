Team Keegan: Dallas mom, heart-recipient son compete in Tri Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Dallas-area mom and son, who is the youngest and smallest heart recipient in the state of Texas, and smallest in the country at the time, participated in Tri Waco over the weekend, not only to raise awareness about organ donation, but also to give her son an experience impossible for him to achieve on his own.

Maddie Harrison, of Plano, and her son Keegan, 15, competed in the sprint distance triathlon as a push-assist team in which Maddie pulled him on the swim and bike and pushed him on the run, not an easy feat, even for the best of athletes.

“We run and race in order to raise awareness for organ donation,” Maddie said.

Keegan was just one week old and weighed less than five pounds when he became the youngest - and smallest - heart transplant recipient in the state of Texas in 2007. He was the smallest, at the time, in the United States.

Keegan battles multiple critical medical conditions each day, including an immune disorder that has caused him to have multiple strokes, intestinal failure, renal failure, blood disorders, neurological trauma, dementia, neuropathy and permanent progressive bone damage in his legs.

That’s why Maddie decided a few years ago to be his arms and legs, and enter race competitions across the United States as a team. This was their second time to compete in Tri Waco.

Maddie is an accomplished triathlete who has qualified for Ironman World Championship in Kona, Hawaii in October.

At Tri Waco on Sunday, Maddie was the first in the water, tethering Keegan to her waist with his kayak for the 400-meter swim in the Brazos.

“It’s not an efficient way to swim,” Maddie said. “Any current in the water makes it more complicated.”

The swim is Keegan’s favorite part. “Because I love swimming!” Keegan said. “And to get a medal.”

Once out of the water, the pair hit the 16-mile bike route in which Keegan’s race wheelchair attached to Maddie’s bike with a boom.

“The chair and Keegan together weigh about 200 pounds,” she said.

Maddie and Keegan’s race ended with a 3.2 mile run with a finish line at the Waco Suspension Bridge.

Maddie pushed Keegan for the 5K.

While Maddie says they race for organ awareness, there’s also a deeper purpose for the mom and son.

“Additionally, this is our way to let Keegan reach finish lines in his own way,” the proud mom said. “Most everyone out here is seeking a finish line of their own in order to have some method of success, to feel the triumph of finishing something that’s difficult. Keegan doesn’t get to do that on his own in the traditional way so we are here to be his arms to swim and his legs to bike and run so that he can get his own finish lines.”

Maddie admits while racing in this untraditional manner is anything but easy, her load is lightened by the inspiration she feels from her son.

“Knowing how unimaginably hard it would be for Keegan to attempt any of this on his own,” Maddie said. “No, my part is easy.”

Keegan is in palliative care with declining health, Maddie says, but he does not qualify for another transplant.

That’s why the family is living every day to the fullest, crossing as many finish lines as possible.

“Time is starting to get short,” Maddie said. “We’ve been so blessed with the time we have.”

