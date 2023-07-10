Temple man charged after woman was allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police officers on July 7 arrested Miguel Trevino Lopez on charges of aggravated kidnapping resulting in bodily injury after he allegedly helped a man take a woman against her will on January 13, 2023, according to an affidavit.

At about 10:41 p.m. that night, police officers responded to the 1500 block of East Avenue H in reference to a domestic disturbance call.

When officers arrived, they spoke with a woman who said her ex-boyfriend, identified by police in court documents as Tony Martinez, forced her to leave her home at gunpoint.

The victim, according to the affidavit, told police she had just broken up with Martinez, who pulled out a gun, pointed the weapon at her, and demanded she get in a vehicle with him. The woman told police she was forced to get into a vehicle that had several people she did not know inside, police said.

Martinez allegedly drove the woman to his home, where he choked her, struck her with a plastic bottle, and struck her with his hands.

When the victim tried to fight back, the man allegedly restrained her with handcuffs and took her cell phone away, the affidavit states.

The woman was eventually able to remove the handcuffs and she left the residence. Police wrote in an affidavit that marks on the woman’s injuries were consistent with her being handcuffed.

Police also obtained surveillance video footage of a struggle involving the victim and Martinez outside a convenience store.

Additional footage obtained by police shows Martinez forcing the victim into a residence, the affidavit states.

Detectives interviewed Trevino Lopez, who allegedly confessed to being the driver of the vehicle used to take the victim to Martinez’s home.

Trevino Lopez allegedly admitted to witnessing an armed Martinez kidnap the victim at gunpoint.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.