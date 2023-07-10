Advertise
Temple police looking for missing teen last seen June 18

News 10 at 5 PM: 7.10.23 (A segment)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Temple are asking the public for help locating Brie Mitchell, a 17-year-old girl last seen on June 18, 2023.

Police said Mitchell ais 5′3″ tall and weighs about 185 pounds. She has blonde hair and green eyes.

If you have information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500. Please reference case number 23004463.

