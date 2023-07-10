Temple police looking for missing teen last seen June 18

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Temple are asking the public for help locating Brie Mitchell, a 17-year-old girl last seen on June 18, 2023.

Police said Mitchell ais 5′3″ tall and weighs about 185 pounds. She has blonde hair and green eyes.

If you have information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500. Please reference case number 23004463.

