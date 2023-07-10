Tennessee mom gives birth to 13 pound baby the size of a three-month-old

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro woman gave birth to a 13.2 pound baby boy, one of the biggest babies ever delivered at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin.

Leo Everett Taylor was born via planned cesarean section on June 28. His mother, Katey Taylor, said his original due date was July 4.

“Our first was 9 pound 15 ounces, so we anticipated a bigger baby,” Taylor said, “but nothing like this.”

The average birth weight of a baby boy is 7.4 pounds. That means Leo is almost 80% bigger than the average baby. Taylor said her placenta alone weighed four pounds. The average weight of a placenta is 1.5 pounds.

“This was a shock for sure,” she said but added big babies run in the family.

Right now, his parents said Leo is the size of a three-month-old.

“He went straight into size two diapers,” Taylor said, “and I think we left the hospital in a three-to-six month outfit.”

The nurses at Williamson Medical Center said they were surprised to find out Taylor didn’t have gestational diabetes, and that Leo’s sugar levels were all normal.

“He does eat around the clock,” Taylor said. “It’s kind of hard to keep up for sure.”

His mom said even though Leo is heavy, she is soaking in all the cuddles while she can.

“I’m trying to take everything with, you know, knowing that it’s just temporary. So I’m trying to take in every moment.”

