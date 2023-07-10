Testimony underway in trial of Waco man charged in sexual assault of deaf girl

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Testimony will resume Tuesday morning in the trial of a Waco man charged with sexually assaulting a 13-year-old deaf girl in May 2019.

Roy Landaverde, 22, is on trial in Waco’s 19th State District Court on four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, first-degree felonies punishable by up to life in prison.

The girl, who is deaf, reported that Landaverde sexually assaulted her four times in less than a 24-hour period. The girl is expected to testify with the assistance of a sign language interpreter.

Dr. Soo Battle, a pediatrician and medical director at the Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children, opened testimony Monday afternoon in Landaverde’s trial.

In opening statements to the jury, Assistant District Attorney Liz Buice, who is prosecuting the case with Tara Avants, said Landaverde “has a proclivity for vulnerability,” reportedly selecting the deaf girl, whom she said was not being raised by her mother or father, as his young victim.

“You have all heard ‘no means no,” Buice said. “No does not mean convince me.”

Landaverde locked the girl in a room, took away her cell phone and chose a time when no one was at home to sexually assault her, she said.

The girl later reported the alleged assaults to her counselor at the Klaras Center.

“This little girl deserves for her truth to be heard this week,” Buice said.

Defense attorney Michael Dahlenburg told jurors that Landaverde fathered a child with a woman who is friends with the alleged victim in the case. He said Landaverde’s mother is raising the child, but the child’s mother wants custody of the baby.

So she and the alleged victim in the case “concocted” the sexual assault allegations in an attempt by the baby’s mother to gain custody of the child, Dahlenburg said.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.