Texas daughter accused of shooting mom in the head

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A 19-year-old woman is behind bars after allegedly shooting her mother in the head.

Laredo police responded to a shooting at 3:30 a.m. Saturday at a residence in the 1400 block of hibiscus.

The suspect was found a few blocks away from the where the shooting happened.

Police say 19-year-old crystal lissete mar was found with a 40-caliber handgun.

Her fifty-year-old mother is alive and is being treated at a local hospital.

According to police, she was alert and speaking to officers.

Mar was charged with a felony for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and family violence.

