Waco bakery finally opens after battling issues with contractor and delays

By Ally Kadlubar
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A popular Waco bakery, Simply Delicious Bakery, is finally open after overcoming months of challenges with a contractor and dealing with permit and inspection delays with the City of Waco.

Angie Baccus started living her dream and opened Simply Delicious Bakery more than 15 years ago.

“Everybody says...’If you could do anything in the world, what would you do?’” Baccus said. “I’m doing it.”

A few years ago, she decided to move her business from New Rd to Hewitt Drive.

“We knew we wanted to be out on the Highway 84 corridor or a little bit down Hewitt Drive,” she said.

When she found a place to lease in a shopping mall in July 2022, she hired a contractor in hopes of remodeling the space and opening in October 2022.

“That contractor just had a lot of issues, and, by Thanksgiving, we realized that he was not going to be able to do it,” she said. “I paid him 90% of the money and he did 10% of the work.”

In November, she hired a new contractor, but faced delays with inspections and obtaining a permit.

”With the city of Waco, I was very frustrated,” she said. “I mean, what should have taken three months took almost a year...I would have given up and quit. I really kept telling my husband, ‘let’s just call it quits and stop.’”

Baccus expects that she lost around 150-to-200 thousand dollars in sales during the six-month period she was completely closed when she had to move out of her old building.

“That really hurts...especially when you have to pay two different contractors,” she said.

The City of Waco Development Services Public Information Specialist, Bobby Horner, said business owners usually face these delays when their contractors may struggle with filling out or taking proper actions for permits or inspections. He said the city has different codes and ordinances that are required for permits and contractors should be well-versed in the permits they are seeking approval of.

Horner gave some tips for business owners or home owners who may be looking for a contractor.

He said people should look for contractors who are specialized in the work the person wants done. He also said to ask the contractor for their credentials, a list of their projects and references. Horner also recommends to ask about their work load as he has noticed contractors take on more work than they can handle, especially recently.

Horner recommends people seek advice from the city if they have questions or concerns with contractors, inspections or permits.

Regardless of the research you do, you may face hurdles with opening a business or buying or building a home. However, Baccus hopes that others will persevere like she did and find strength to overcome those obstacles to do what they love.

She is excited to be finally open and back to doing what she loves--baking custom cakes and sweets for her customers.

