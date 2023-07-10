Advertise
Be Remarkable
Backyard BBQ
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Woman in critical condition after she is struck by Dodge Charger in Killeen

Midday with Julie: 7.10.23 (A segment)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A 20-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a vehicle in the 1200 block of S. Fort Hood Street on Sunday, police said.

Police officers were dispatched to the scene at about 9:30 p.m. When they arrived, they located the woman lying in the roadway. She was immediately transported to Baylor Scott & White in critical condition, police said.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed the woman was crossing the street when she failed to yield to the driver of a Dodge Charger traveling southbound in the outside lane, striking the pedestrian.

The driver of the Dodge did not report any injuries, police said.

No further information was provided.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McLennan County District Clerk Jon Gimble
Texas residents summoned for jury duty to get pay raise for first time in 20 years
The McLennan County Sheriff's Office on July 7, 2023, announced the arrest of 17 individuals...
McLennan County Sheriff’s Office announces arrests of 17 ‘perverts’ during human trafficking sting
File Photo
Border Patrol agents foil human smuggling attempting involving hay bales
An artist depiction shows designs for the world's biggest cruise ship, set to depart in 2024....
World’s biggest cruise ship almost ready
Ana Delia Ruiz, 40, remains jailed under bonds totaling $23,000 after her arrest on...
Woman charged in severe abuse of malnourished toddler in McLennan County

Latest News

Manuel Arturo Uribe-Oviedo
Grand jury indicts ex-Waco restaurant manager accused of sexually assaulting a minor he plied with alcohol
Jairo Puebla Perez, 40, is being held at the McLennan County Detention Facility on a charge of...
Man charged with indecency with a child in alleged abuse that happened over five years in Waco
Gabriel Nicholas Ayala, 23,
Killeen man charged in aggravated assault after hitting man with a Ford Expedition
Waco bakery finally opens after battling issues with contractor and delays
Waco bakery finally opens after battling issues with contractor and delays