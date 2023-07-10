Woman in critical condition after she is struck by Dodge Charger in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A 20-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a vehicle in the 1200 block of S. Fort Hood Street on Sunday, police said.

Police officers were dispatched to the scene at about 9:30 p.m. When they arrived, they located the woman lying in the roadway. She was immediately transported to Baylor Scott & White in critical condition, police said.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed the woman was crossing the street when she failed to yield to the driver of a Dodge Charger traveling southbound in the outside lane, striking the pedestrian.

The driver of the Dodge did not report any injuries, police said.

No further information was provided.

