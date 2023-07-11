Advertise
Be Remarkable
Backyard BBQ
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

12 arrested in connection with East Texas cockfighting ring

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - 12 arrests were made Sunday in connection with a cockfighting ring in Leggett, Texas.

According to a report by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, officers were tipped off about a location where the cockfighting ring was active.

Upon arrival in Leggett, deputies and detectives found numerous people and vehicles on-scene as several subjects allegedly attempted to flee on foot into the woods.

More than two dozen roosters were seized during a raid on a cockfighting ring in Polk County.
More than two dozen roosters were seized during a raid on a cockfighting ring in Polk County.(Polk County Sheriff's Office)

A search warrant was obtained for the property and investigators reported seizing 31 roosters, two of which were dead and another three buried in the ground, apparently from previous fights.

12 arrests were made and 14 vehicles were towed from the property. All 12 were charged with cockfighting, with additional charges possible.

This incident remains under investigation.

Top row from left: Elmer Morales, Enli Ponce, Guadalupe Castrejon, Jennifer Groth, Marcelo...
Top row from left: Elmer Morales, Enli Ponce, Guadalupe Castrejon, Jennifer Groth, Marcelo Martinez-Cruz, Noel Cuevas, Jr. Bottom row from left: Noel Cuevas, Sr., Rafael Ramos-Egardeo, Shane Nelson, Candido Garcia, Clem Cavasos(Polk County Jail)

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McLennan County District Clerk Jon Gimble
Texas residents summoned for jury duty to get pay raise for first time in 20 years
The McLennan County Sheriff's Office on July 7, 2023, announced the arrest of 17 individuals...
McLennan County Sheriff’s Office announces arrests of 17 ‘perverts’ during human trafficking sting
File Photo
Border Patrol agents foil human smuggling attempting involving hay bales
Ana Delia Ruiz, 40, remains jailed under bonds totaling $23,000 after her arrest on...
Woman charged in severe abuse of malnourished toddler in McLennan County
Emilie Christine Ivey
Waco woman accused of leaving toddler inside hot car while she was drunk on July 4th

Latest News

A new Brookshire's grocery store is now open in Bossier City, La.
Brookshire Grocery Company sells pharmacy business to Walgreen’s
McLennan Community College Board will discuss plans for future of Highlander Ranch
McLennan Community College Board plans to discuss future plans of Highlander Ranch
Midday with Julie: 7.11.23 (A Segment)
Texas woman dies after being shot in the head in road rage incident
North Texas woman dies after being shot in the head in road rage incident