Brookshire Grocery Company sells pharmacy business to Walgreen’s

Midday with Julie: 7.11.23 (A Segment)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Brookshire Grocery Company announced it will be able to expand its pharmacy operations through a sale agreement with Walgreens.

Brookshire’s management announced in a statement Tuesday that it would sell its pharmacies in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas, as well as its Central Fill, to Walgreens. Pharmacies in the company’s Reasor’s stores in Oklahoma are not included in the deal, however, and will remain under BGC ownership.

“The vast majority of these pharmacies will remain in our stores, and they will be rebranded to operate separately as Walgreens pharmacies,” the statement said. “This business decision will allow us to focus on our core retail grocery business. ... Together, BGC and Walgreens are committed to ensuring a seamless transition for our customers and employee-partners.”

The statement also emphasized that current Brookshire’s pharmacy customers will maintain access to their prescriptions and services throughout the transition.

“You do not need to take any action to ensure your prescriptions are transitioned to Walgreens,” the statement said.

