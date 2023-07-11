City officials give initial approval for upscale development in McGregor

McGREGOR Texas (KWTX) - An 88-acre plot of land next to the McGregor Executive Airport is one step closer to becoming a new upscale mixed-use development.

On Tuesday morning the Joint Airport Administrative Agency, which has both Waco and McGregor city officials, approved new zoning requirements for the project.

The project is being developed by Austin-based land development company KBar Group and is called “The Concourse.” Once everything is said and done, it will bring walkable shopping, a still-to-be-decided grocery store and townhomes to the area.

”I’m really excited about it,” the land’s seller, Debbie Wright-Hood said. “I think it’s going to be a great addition to our community for McLennan County residents to come and gather.”

The current lot is zoned for industrial use, duplexes and commercial and office use. The approved zoning standards gets rid of the duplexes and the industrial area.

”The goal is for people to have a walkable area where they can pretty much walk from their home and go grab a taco or a pizza,” spokesperson for the KBar Group, Travis Krause, said.

Under the approved plan the developers will now only allow 25 housing units per acre onsite to limit the number of apartments on the property.

”It allows us to do a blend of apartments as well as townhomes and not overwhelm the region with too many multi-family homes,” Krause said.

However questions still remain on how “The Concourse” will affect traffic on Highway 84 and Bosque Lane.

”We probably ought to have some discussions about how to work the traffic patterns around that intersection,” McGregor city manager Kevin Evans said.

KBar Group still needs final zoning approval by the McGregor Zoning Board. The developers don’t yet have an estimated construction start date.

