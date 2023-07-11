Concerns arise over Highway 79 widening plans in Leon County

JEWETT, Texas (KBTX) - Residents and business owners in Leon County are expressing concerns over plans to widen a portion of Highway 79 between Buffalo and Jewett. They are calling on the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to re-evaluate its plans and consider a previously suggested bypass as an alternative option.

The proposed project aims to enhance safety and improve mobility along the US 79 corridor, and hurricane evacuation route citing an increase in traffic volume and a high number of recorded crashes as the primary reasons for the expansion.

According to Bob Colwell, the Public Information Officer for TxDOT, the decision to expand the 10-mile stretch of highway is based on an analysis of crash records, which revealed 127 crashes between 2013 and 2017, resulting in two fatalities and 17 serious injuries. In Colwell’s statement, he says the average annual daily traffic volume (AADT) on the route was 8,143 vehicles per day in 2021 and is projected to reach 11,400 vehicles per day by 2041. Truck traffic accounts for 25.3% of the current traffic volume, which exceeds the normal range of 15% to 20% for this type of roadway.

TxDOT’s proposed project, known as the “Existing Corridor Alternative,” involves expanding the US 79 corridor from two to four travel lanes. Colwell said It also includes the addition of a wide grassy median between opposing lanes in rural segments, flattening curves to meet engineering standards, and reducing conflict points between vehicles by implementing Restricted Crossing U-Turn (R-CUT) median crossings. The plan also entails constructing new overpasses at FM 39 and the railroad crossing near the entrance to Nucor, as well as incorporating pedestrian and bicycle improvements in the community of Jewett.

Expansion plans were initiated by TxDOT in 2018, and virtual meetings were held during the pandemic when residents claim their attention was focused elsewhere.

Jewett resident Bob Beddingfield recalls that residents were initially presented with two options: a bypass around town or the current road widening project through town. However, he feels that the decision was made during a time when COVID-19 was a major concern, and people were not thinking about a highway project that was years away.

“Back when we were supposed to make the decision it was in the middle of COVID, everybody was afraid they were going to die of COVID, nobody was thinking about a highway project that was ten years down the road,” said Beddingfield.

“At first, they genuinely offered two alternatives: 1.) Widen the highway through the middle of town to a 5-lane thoroughfare with red lights; tiny sidewalk(s); and two very dangerous intersections; 2.) Build a bypass (Relief Route) around the city and rehabilitate the roadway through the city to include curbs, gutters, and storm drains; 10-foot grass aprons and 10-foot sidewalks on each side, up and down the roadway all the way through town,” Beddingfield added.

Long-time resident John DeSimone, who is about to open Twin Oaks Family Restaurant, shares Beddingfield’s uncertainty. He fears that the proposed changes will deter customers from visiting his establishment, as the construction and impassable roads will make it hard to navigate to his restaurant.

“If you’ve ever been around any roads that have been constructed you will know that they will tear them up, they’ll be impassable,” said DeSimone.

DeSimone believes that small businesses will suffer greatly due to the potential detours and increased traffic congestion caused by the project.

“They’ll have detours but the detours will be ridiculously convoluted, it’s going to slow traffic to a halt on a highway that’s already overrun with traffic,” DeSimone added.

TxDOT emphasizes that the project is still in the planning phase, with contractor bidding set to begin next year and construction scheduled to commence in 2026. They are currently finalizing the environmental documentation and will proceed with developing contract construction plans, right-of-way acquisition, and utility adjustment processes later this year. The bidding process is expected to take place in the fall of 2025, with construction estimated to last approximately three years.

DeSimone and Beddingfield believe that it is not too late to gather more feedback from residents and consider alternatives.

“Our entire future hinges on this and whatever is going to happen in the future with this town with growth or death is going to depend on the highway,” said Beddingfield.

“The money can easily be spent to take the traffic around our city, get these trucks off the road, and wind up putting sidewalks here so we really have a beautiful city,” said DeSimone.

