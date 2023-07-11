Copperas Cove police not ‘fueling around’ in search for suspect

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - The Copperas Cove Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection a robbery that they say they’re “not fueling around.”

In a video, a woman came onto private property uninvited and left with a gas can that did not belong to her.

Anyone with information is to anonymously call 254-547-1111, or submit it to https://copperascovecrimestoppers.com/ or via the P3 Tips app. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1000 for information that sparks an arrest.

