Copperas Cove police not ‘fueling around’ in search for suspect
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - The Copperas Cove Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection a robbery that they say they’re “not fueling around.”
In a video, a woman came onto private property uninvited and left with a gas can that did not belong to her.
Anyone with information is to anonymously call 254-547-1111, or submit it to https://copperascovecrimestoppers.com/ or via the P3 Tips app. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1000 for information that sparks an arrest.
