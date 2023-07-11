Drive to register Wacoans to become stem cell, blood marrow donors a huge success

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A drive to register to become a stem cell or blood marrow donor organized by a former Olympian who once graced the cover of Sports Illustrated turned out to be a huge success over the weekend.

More than 100 people turned out to Crestview Church of Christ in Waco for a quick swab of the cheek in hopes of becoming a life-saving match for someone.

Earl Young, of Dallas, who put the event on with the help of his group called “Earl Young’s Team” said he couldn’t have asked for more and was excited to be with fellow believers who want to serve others.

“This is a big day for me, for my partner for the foundation,” Young said. “Anytime you can go into a church and hold what we call a bone marrow drive, actually it’s more of a stem cell drive in today’s science, you’re in their saving lives.”

Young knows that life saving measure well but it’s not something he ever believed would be his story.

The 82-year-old was a storied track star decades ago. He was only 19 when he was a runner at Abilene Christian University and earned a spot on the U.S. Olympic team.

Young clinched a gold medal in the 1960 Olympics and graced the cover of Sports Illustrated.

He was the picture of good health until a somewhat routine check-up turned up his cancer diagnosis.

Young says without a donor in Germany in 2011 he would have died from Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

“Just one week before I was diagnosed, she had signed up to be a bone marrow donor and as it turned out Christine was the only match for me,” Young said. “The only DNA match out of 22 million on file. I’m alive today because one person chose to become a bone marrow donor.”

With a new lease on life thanks to a donor, Young has made it his mission to get more people in the donor registry database.

He travels the world with his team encouraging others to take 6-minutes to swab their cheek and sign up.

“People are laying in bed in a hospital right now looking for a match and only four out of 10 of those people will find a match,” Young said. “Six of those won’t find a match and they’ll die because their match has no clue and you’ve got more than one match. Mine was unique. There was only one for me but that’s not the common case.”

Consuela Jackson is a missionary and registered nurse who attended the drive.

She wants to remind people the donation can help more than just those with cancer.

“I worked in oncology for eight years and realizing and watching patients come in and out with the need of bone barrow,” Jackson said. “Sickle cell anemia is one way that people can recognize the need in my community there is a high rate of sickle cell anemia in African Americans and so bone marrow transplant is also a great avenue to help in that area.”

Crestview preacher Jordan Hubbard said the turnout was beyond their expectations.

“Working with Earl Young’s Team has been exciting,” Hubbard said. “The response from our congregation and community has been exceptional and getting to hear Earl’s story was a highlight. We are glad to join in this effort to serve others and save lives.”

Crestview will hold one last drive Wednesday night from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the church’s worship center at 7129 Delhi Road.

