Hot, dry, & breezy

Today hasn’t been quite as hot as yesterday all thanks to some rain and some clouds that have graced us with their presence. Don’t get used to the clouds and rain though -- those are long gone for the rest of the week. We expect tons of sunshine, humidity, heat, and even a nice breeze for the rest of the week. We are back to the triple digits for tomorrow afternoon with heat indices ranging from 105° to 110°. The breeze will be the only relief from the heat but it also comes with a fire weather risk. With the hot, dry, and breezy conditions an elevated wildfire risk will be with us, especially west of I-35, for the remainder of the week.

High pressure slides westward through the weekend and the bulk of the heat will be to the west, but that looks to change next week. High pressure has it’s sights set on Texas and high temperatures will likely start to climb through next week. We should keep temperatures around the 101° -102° range through the weekend but next week we could see highs around 104°-105°.

