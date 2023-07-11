‘It’s something you can’t imagine:’ Five families left homeless after Woodway condominium fire

WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - Five families are still without a home after a fire broke out at the Woodway Park Condominiums early Saturday morning.

Kindra Grams and her two-month-old daughter are among those who lost almost everything in the fire at 1518 Western Oaks Drive.

”Seeing all the flames go up just in the next room, it’s something you can’t imagine,” Grams said

Grams said when she saw the flames start at around 6:50 a.m. she immediately ran out the front door.

”I held my daughter on my chest, she’s two-months old so she wouldn’t breathe anything and I got out the door as quickly as I could,” she said.

For another tenant, Kajsa Gray, furniture, walls and even her purse with her credit cards are all gone.

”Even with this process she immediately started getting on it and ordering her license and social security card, eyeglasses and everything she needed,” Ashlee Gray, Kajsa’s mother, said.

The American Red Cross helped Grams and her family move into another unit at the complex while Kajsa’s mom is letting her stay at her home in Robinson for now.

”Friends and family have been helping me, offering me clothes and doing anything that they can,” Kajsa said.

Meanwhile, the Woodway Public Safety Association has set up a GoFundMe with a goal of raising $25,000 to split up evenly between the five families.

”Times like these I can’t imagine what they’re going through but I don’t want them to feel like they’ve been forgotten,” association Chief Khalil El-Halabi said.

The Gray family has set up a Target Gift Giver page to help replace Kajsa’s belongings. Grams is looking for cash donations for her recovery process.

Chief Khalil El-Halabi estimates that the condominiums were built in the late ‘70s or early ‘80s. He said older buildings like these have a greater risk for fires, but they’re still investigating whether that played a role in this particular incident.

