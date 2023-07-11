Advertise
Be Remarkable
Backyard BBQ
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

All 6 aboard helicopter carrying Mexican tourists are killed in a crash near Mount Everest in Nepal

FILE - A bird flies with Mount Everest seen in the background from Namche Bajar, Solukhumbu...
FILE - A bird flies with Mount Everest seen in the background from Namche Bajar, Solukhumbu district, Nepal, May 27, 2019. A helicopter flying out of the Mount Everest area in Nepal carrying foreign tourists was missing Tuesday and contact was lost with the aircraft. The helicopter was carrying five foreign tourists on a sightseeing tour to the world’s highest peak and was returning to the capital, Kathmandu, on Tuesday morning.(AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — All six people on board a helicopter carrying Mexican tourists were killed when it crashed Tuesday near Mount Everest in Nepal, authorities said.

The helicopter crashed in the Lamajura area. All the bodies were recovered and flown out of the area, said Basanta Bhattarai, the chief government administrator in the area.

The five tourists were Mexican nationals and the pilot was Nepalese, the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal said in a statement. The Mexicans included two men and three women.

Two rescue helicopters were used to fly the bodies out of the crash site and then to the capital, Kathmandu. Doctors were expected to perform an autopsy before the bodies are handed over to relatives, or in case of foreigners, to embassy officials.

The aircraft was returning to Kathmandu on Tuesday morning after bringing the tourists on a sightseeing trip to the world’s highest peak.

It wasn’t clear what caused the crash. Weather conditions had caused the helicopter’s planned flight route to be changed, airport official Sagar Kadel said.

It is common for flights to be delayed and routes changed during the monsoon season and heavy rains.

The tourist and mountaineering season ended in May with the onset of the rainy season and tourist flights to the mountains are less common this time of year as visibility is poor and weather conditions become unpredictable.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McLennan County District Clerk Jon Gimble
Texas residents summoned for jury duty to get pay raise for first time in 20 years
The McLennan County Sheriff's Office on July 7, 2023, announced the arrest of 17 individuals...
McLennan County Sheriff’s Office announces arrests of 17 ‘perverts’ during human trafficking sting
File Photo
Border Patrol agents foil human smuggling attempting involving hay bales
Ana Delia Ruiz, 40, remains jailed under bonds totaling $23,000 after her arrest on...
Woman charged in severe abuse of malnourished toddler in McLennan County
Emilie Christine Ivey
Waco woman accused of leaving toddler inside hot car while she was drunk on July 4th

Latest News

Bank of America will pay $250 million for doubling up on fees and opening accounts without...
Bank of America to pay more than $100M for doubling fees, opening accounts without customer consent
FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of...
Supreme Court justices and donors mingle at campus visits. These documents show the ethical dilemmas
Searchers have found the body of a girl on the autism spectrum who went missing on Sunday.
Missing 7-year-old girl found dead in Massachusetts
FILE - Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald talks to reporters during an NCAA college...
Northwestern fires coach Pat Fitzgerald amid hazing scandal
FILE - Students work in the library during homeroom at D.H.H. Lengel Middle School in...
Test scores show American students slipping further behind despite recovery efforts