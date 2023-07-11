Advertise
Be Remarkable
Backyard BBQ
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Man causes $50,000 worth of damage to West Texas H-E-B

Gonzolo Armendariz intentionally crashed through the main entrance of Odessa H-E-B
Gonzolo Armendariz intentionally crashed through the main entrance of Odessa H-E-B(none)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Odessa Police Department, 43-year-old Gonzolo Armendariz intentionally crashed a car through the main entrance of the H-E-B in Odessa on Saturday.

Armendariz fought with the security guard and caused approximately $50,000 worth of damage to the store.

The investigation also revealed that Armendariz pulled the fire alarm and was intoxicated while in possession of a firearm.

Armendariz was charged with DWI “MB”, Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon “MA”, False Alarm “MA”, Assault on a Security Officer “F3″, Criminal Mischief “F3″, and Assault Causing Bodily Injury “MA”.

Armendariz was transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McLennan County District Clerk Jon Gimble
Texas residents summoned for jury duty to get pay raise for first time in 20 years
The McLennan County Sheriff's Office on July 7, 2023, announced the arrest of 17 individuals...
McLennan County Sheriff’s Office announces arrests of 17 ‘perverts’ during human trafficking sting
File Photo
Border Patrol agents foil human smuggling attempting involving hay bales
Ana Delia Ruiz, 40, remains jailed under bonds totaling $23,000 after her arrest on...
Woman charged in severe abuse of malnourished toddler in McLennan County
Emilie Christine Ivey
Waco woman accused of leaving toddler inside hot car while she was drunk on July 4th

Latest News

Truck transporting a oversized load onto Highway 79 in Leon County.
Concerns arise over Highway 79 widening plans in Leon County
Concerns arise over Highway 79 widening plans in Leon County
Man sentenced to 15 years following assault family violence conviction
Coty Lohse from College Station plead guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Man sentenced to 15 years following assault family violence conviction