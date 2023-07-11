Man sentenced to 15 years following assault family violence conviction

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A man convicted on family violence charges will spend up to 15 years in prison.

Coty Lohse from College Station has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He was arrested in June of 2022 after he held a knife to the neck of a woman who was trying to get him to leave her apartment.

While still in jail, Lohse was charged with another count of assault for attacking another inmate unprovoked. He also pled guilty to that charge and was sentenced to 1 year in jail.

Lohse will have to serve half of his 15-year sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

