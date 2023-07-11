McLennan Community College Board plans to discuss future plans of Highlander Ranch

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan Community College Board of Trustees will discuss the future plans of Highlander Ranch Tuesday to eventually decide whether to keep or sell the property where MCC’s Vet Tech program is located and where community members take equine and animal training courses.

The college has been reviewing the ranch for about four years in terms of its financial stability.

“We see at this point, our board of trustees said it’s really costing us more, it’s not breaking even,” MCC President Dr. Johnette McKown, said. “We would like to see if there’s some ways to make it more financially feasible because they do have a fiscal responsibility.”

A group of instructional employees at the ranch will be presenting a four-year plan option to keep the ranch as well as options to sell it.

The ranch offers a variety of different activities and programs. MCC students in the Veterinarian Technician program train will attend the program on the property. People can take horse-back riding lessons, equine classes, training classes for animals and board horses.

Crawford and Jenice Long board two horses at the ranch as employees provide care to their horses when they are not able to.

“There are not very many places like this, and we get really good care of the horses,” Long said.

The Long’s said an employee noticed one of their horses was showing symptoms of colic, which is abdominal pain in horses that could turn fatal. The employee called the Long’s immediately and their horse was sent to Bryan for surgery.

“The vet said that, if we’d gotten him there three hours later, it might have been fatal,” Long said. “To have somebody out here that knew the symptoms and check on him and call us at 8 a.m., that’s something special that you wouldn’t get a lot of places.”

Sandra Wittliff has been teaching training courses for the community for years.

“We do dog training, dog behavior work,” she said. “We do a kids camp that we do during the summer and basically trying to have dogs become good role models out in public. We do a lot of dog safety...I want to make sure people are safe around dogs, and the dogs are safe around people.”

When Wittliff and the Long’s found out the board would be discussing the fate of the ranch, they were shocked.

“We are concerned, yeah, because we’re going to have to find another place, and there aren’t very many equine boarding places around this area,” Jenice said.

“All of it goes...I don’t know where we’re going to do our testing at,” Wittliff said. “I don’t know where I’ll do any kind of workshops and any of the class. The kids camp goes away...”

McKown said there people who board their horses at the ranch and the Vet Tech program are the main sources of revenue for the ranch, but it’s not enough to break even.

“It’s really kind of hard when part of your mission is supporting the community,” she said. “Our main source of revenue of course for the Vet Tech program are tuition and fees, and local taxes support those things and state appropriations on community programs. They try to make them break even by the expenses and also the revenue, and, when you have a ranch like that, you’re going to have to have ranch hands and other kinds of things to help take care of it.”

That is why the McKown said the group of instructional employees are presenting the option for the four-year plan, which may include applying for grants, investing in staff and program expansions, using land for other resources, partnering with other businesses and universities and developing courses and show arena.

The other options include accepting proposals to sell the ranch or accept third party partnerships.

“I know that we have to have some more resources to really make it financially to where it’s sustainable,” McKown said. “It’s just going to be a matter of what the board wants to do.”

The Long’s and Wittliff hope the Board’s decision will allow them to enjoy the ranch for years to come.

“I’m hoping they will consider ways that perhaps we can keep it,” Jenice said.

“I just really hope that they haven’t already made up their minds, that they keep their minds open,” Wittliff said.

McKown said they do not plan on getting rid of the vet tech program altogether if the board does decide to sell. They plan to rework the course using a different model.

The Board of Trustees will meet at MCC Conference Center at 6 p.m. The agenda said the Board will discuss and decide whether or not to vote until later meetings.

