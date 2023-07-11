Meet Zuri! Cameron Park Zoo announces baby giraffe’s name

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Cameron Park Zoo has announced that their new female baby giraffe now has a name thanks to the public who selected “Zuri” which means “beautiful”.

Zuri was born at 5:10 am June 23 and weighed in at 156 pounds. Zuri’s mother Penelope came to Cameron Park Zoo from the San Diego Zoo. Her dad, Dane and came from the Santa Barbara Zoo. Zuri’s big brother, Zeke was recently moved to the Cincinnati Zoo.

The Cameron Park Zoological & Botanical Society’s naming contest for Zuri ran on Facebook from June 27 through July 9.

Name choices included Adelaide (kind/noble), Kalani (royal/majesty), Kira (throne), and Zuri (beautiful). Each participant paid $5 per vote to help choose a name and to help raise money for the Giraffe Conservation Foundation. The amount raised for the name Zuri was $310 with a total of $750 raised from the four name choices.

Zuri will be introduced to her outdoor exhibit around noon July 11 by her animal care staff. Since this is her first outing, the keeper staff will closely monitor mother and daughter to ensure they are both comfortable and safe in this new situation

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.