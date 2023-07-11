Advertise
Midway offering a new sports officiating class

By Darby Brown
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Midway High School will have a new class this upcoming school year.

It’s a unique elective, a sports officiating class. The course will offer students the chance to learn to be a sports official, turning a love for the game into a rewarding career.

Students will learn from experienced and certified sports officials the rules of the sport, pre-game procedures, safety, and communication with players, coaches, administrators and spectators.

With an opportunity to become a certified official upon completion of the semester, this is the only class in central Texas to be offered for a high school credit.

Contact Brad Shelton, MISD Athletic Director brad.shelton@midwayisd.org to apply.

