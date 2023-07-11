Advertise
MLB Draft: Midway alum selected by the Angels in fourth round

Joe Redfield
Joe Redfield(Midway Baseball)
By Darby Brown
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Midway baseball alum, Joe Redfield, was selected by the Los Angeles Angels in the fourth round of the MLB draft.

Redfield was the 111th overall pick. The slot value for this pick is $603,600.

After Midway, Redfield played at Temple College and then Sam Houston State.

Before the draft, Redfield committed to continue his college baseball career at Georgia.

