North Texas woman dies after being shot in the head in road rage incident

HURST, Texas (KWTX) - A North Texas woman, 37, has died after an apparent road rage incident Monday evening.

Hurst Police Department responded at approximately 9:18 p.m. July 10 to the 1400 block of West Hurst Blvd for a report that a woman had been shot.

Upon arrival, officers found a 37-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the head.

According to police, The victim’s husband was on the scene and reported that they were driving their vehicle, a maroon 2017 KIA minivan, northbound on East Loop 820 when they were involved in a road rage incident with another vehicle. An occupant of the other vehicle fired several shots at them, striking the woman.

The victim was transported to JPS Hospital by Hurst Fire Department medics, where she was later pronounced dead.

The suspect vehicle is described as a small, dark-colored older model car.

Anyone with information is to call at 817-788-7179.

