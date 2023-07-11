TikTok video of Amarillo kid highlights issues of bullying

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A video on TikTok went viral of an Amarillo boy going door-to-door looking for friends.

11-year-old Shayden Walker had no idea that ringing the Ray family’s door would forever change his life.

The Ray’s decided to post the door bell camera interaction they had with Shayden on TikTok and it quickly blew up, at last check the video had nearly 70 million views.

The Ray family also decided to start a GoFundMe for Shayden with a goal of $7,000 and it raised nearly $40,000.

Shayden says he plans to donate a lot of it to charity, but some of it will allow for him to get some new stuff for the upcoming school year and other things he enjoys.

Shayden’s mother says this isn’t about the money, but drawing attention to an issue so many face, bullying and teaching people to show kindness to those with all abilities.

Throughout his whole life Shayden says he has struggled with making and keeping friends.

He has ADHD, ODD and is on the spectrum, his mother says all that has played a part in him being bullied.

“What my life was like before was kids were manipulating me and telling me they would be my friend, but when they would ask me to do something horrible, I don’t feel like they’re actually my friend,” said Shayden.

Also before going viral Shayden didn’t have the confidence to be himself.

“He stims very hard, he flaps his arms and he makes noises that a lot of people have made fun of him, so he told me ‘I just deal with the pain of holding it in, so that I don’t get made fun of because of it’ and that hurt, that broke my heart,” said Krishna Patterson, Shayden’s mother.

But now Shayden says his confidence has ‘gone through the roof’.

Brennan Ray, who shared the video encourages others to step up, like he did.

“It just takes one person, especially if you’re a popular kid, people look up to you, if you can be the one to stand out and help somebody else, set that trend, make that the trend to be set to not be a bully,” said Ray.

Shayden’s mom hopes through her son’s story more will start to stand up.

“My kid he’s been hospitalized because the bullying was so bad and he felt so isolated, if you see it just advocate for that person, just be there for that person, do not let that person suffer,” said Patterson.

Shayden wants everyone to take away this message:

“How would you like it if someone were to bully you? How would that make you feel?,” questioned Shayden.

If you would like to be a friend to Shayden and help put an end to bullying there is a benefit bike run happening on Sunday.

Kickstands will go up at The Handle Bar at 12:30 p.m. and then everyone will meet at the John Stiff Memorial Park ball fields around 1 p.m.

Everyone is encouraged to show up to hang out with Shayden and make other friends.

