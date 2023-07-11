Waco man guilty in sexual assault of deaf girl

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man who bragged he took a 13-year-old deaf girl’s virginity in 2019 was convicted Tuesday of sexually assaulting her.

Jurors in Waco’s 19th State District Court deliberated about 20 minutes before finding Roy Landaverde, 22, guilty of four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

The punishment phase of the trial will begin Wednesday morning. Landaverde, who was 17 at the time of the incident and had already fathered a child, faces from five to 99 years and up to life in prison on each count.

Judge Thomas West ordered Landaverde, who had been free on bond, taken into custody after his conviction.

Landaverde testified Tuesday afternoon. He denied the girl’s allegations and told the jury that he only saw the girl twice – once at his girlfriend’s baby shower and once during an Easter gathering. He denied he texted the girl, denied he told her to lie to her grandmother about where she was going and denied he gave the girl a hickey on her chest while playing “Truth or Dare” during the Easter party.

When prosecutor Tara Avants asked what motivation the girl had to lie about the sexual assaults, Landaverde said he doesn’t know, but speculated that she might be jealous of his relationship with his child’s mother, who also is deaf and was a friend of the girl he sexually assaulted.

The girl, who is being raised by her grandmother, can read lips and testified with the assistance of a sign language interpreter. She said she met Landaverde through her friend, with whom she attended deaf education classes at school.

She said after the Easter party, Landaverde told her to lie to her grandmother in May 2019 and say she was spending the night with a friend. Instead, she got her grandmother to take her to Landaverde’s house.

“I didn’t think anything about anything happening,” she said.

They went to Landaverde’s room, where they “made out and played around a bit,” she said. But Landaverde closed the door and locked it with a slide bolt. He then took her phone from her, negating any form of outside communication she had.

Prosecutor Tara Avants asked what happened next. The girl paused and her demeanor changed. She asked for a break and went outside the courtroom. She cried as Avants and prosecutor Liz Buice tried to calm her enough to return to the witness stand.

She returned in about 10 minutes and told the jury that Landaverde sexually assaulted her four times over the next 15 hours. She said she told him no and tried to push him away, but he would not stop.

She said he told her not to tell anyone about the assaults and said, “I have taken your virginity.”

He returned her phone in the morning and she texted her grandmother to come pick her up, she testified. She didn’t tell her grandmother what happened, but later reported the assaults to a counselor at the Klaras Center.

The girl hesitated again when Avants asked her to identify Landaverde in the courtroom. The girl said she didn’t think she could look at him, but finally identified him for the court record.

The girl told the jury that she and Landaverde’s former girlfriend are no longer friends, blowing a hole in defense attorney Michael Dahlenburg’s opening statement to the jury on Monday that Landaverde’s former girlfriend and she “concocted” the sexual assault allegations in an attempt by the baby’s mother to gain custody of the child, which is being raised by Landaverde’s mother.

