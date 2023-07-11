Advertise
WATCH: Texas firefighters rescue ducklings from storm drain

By STORYFUL
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROUND ROCK, Texas (CBS NEWSPATH) - A team of firefighters rescued a brood of ducklings recently in Round Rock after the animals wandered into a storm drain, city officials said

Footage and images posted July 7 show firefighters opening the storm drain cover to rescue the ducklings.

A few ducklings can be seen waddling around after being freed from the drain.

One image shows the mother duck reunited with the ducklings after they were lifted to safety.

Copyright 2023 CBS NEWSPATH. All rights reserved.

