WATCH: Texas firefighters rescue ducklings from storm drain

ROUND ROCK, Texas (CBS NEWSPATH) - A team of firefighters rescued a brood of ducklings recently in Round Rock after the animals wandered into a storm drain, city officials said

Footage and images posted July 7 show firefighters opening the storm drain cover to rescue the ducklings.

A few ducklings can be seen waddling around after being freed from the drain.

One image shows the mother duck reunited with the ducklings after they were lifted to safety.

