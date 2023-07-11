Advertise
Be Remarkable
Backyard BBQ
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

What possible $18 billion property tax relief could mean for central Texas

Texas Lawmakers agreed on a deal worth about $18 billion to bring property tax relief to...
Texas Lawmakers agreed on a deal worth about $18 billion to bring property tax relief to homeowners and businesses.(KWTX)
By Jasmine Lotts
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Lawmakers agreed on a deal worth about $18 billion to bring property tax relief to homeowners and businesses.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan announced a deal this morning after a months-long standstill.

Experts like Rob Tennant, an accounting professor for Texas A&M University-Central Texas, said this is a win-win for the taxpayer and the economy.

“It will definitely infuse a large amount of cash back into the Texas economy. It will help families that have been struggling with the rapid rate of growth within the last five years.”

School districts affect the value of nearby homes.

The president of the Waco Association of Realtors, Mike Sims, weighs in as more than $12 billion will be spent on reducing the school property tax rate for homeowners and businesses.

“That’s where the biggest reduction is coming from. The state is going to be funding the schools from their budget, instead of the homeowner’s budget.”

Senator Paul Bettencourt, the author of Senate Bills 2 and 3, said regular homeowners will save about $1,266 in year one and $1,312 in year two, while those who are disabled or over the age of 65 will save a little more on their school district property tax bill.

More than 5 million Texas homeowners will get a $60,000 increase in their homestead exemption from $40,000 to $100,000. That tax break reduces your homes taxable value.

“It’s almost three times larger of the exemption. Less of your house is being taxed, is the simple way of putting it,” said Tennant.

As part of a temporary three-year program, the value of rental or commercial properties worth less than $5 million cannot go up more than 20%.

The biggest concern for investors? What happens when the three years are up?

“In later years there’s uncertainty because for it to continue, the legislature would have to extend it,” said Tennant.

“10 years from now, are they going to be able to do this? Right now, they can because of that rainy day fund they have. So hopefully they’re able to do this during the downturn,” said Sims.

Local experts said some property relief is necessary because most homeowners in central Texas cannot afford their property taxes.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McLennan County District Clerk Jon Gimble
Texas residents summoned for jury duty to get pay raise for first time in 20 years
The McLennan County Sheriff's Office on July 7, 2023, announced the arrest of 17 individuals...
McLennan County Sheriff’s Office announces arrests of 17 ‘perverts’ during human trafficking sting
File Photo
Border Patrol agents foil human smuggling attempting involving hay bales
An artist depiction shows designs for the world's biggest cruise ship, set to depart in 2024....
World’s biggest cruise ship almost ready
Ana Delia Ruiz, 40, remains jailed under bonds totaling $23,000 after her arrest on...
Woman charged in severe abuse of malnourished toddler in McLennan County

Latest News

For tenants like Kajsa Gray, furniture, walls and even her purse with her credit cards are all...
‘It’s something you can’t imagine:’ Five families left homeless after Woodway condominium fire
‘It’s something you can’t imagine:’ Five families left homeless after Woodway condominium fire
The heat didn’t stop the cheers of excitement in downtown Waco Sunday morning, as over 700...
14th annual TriWaco race
The mother-son duo participated in Tri Waco over the weekend, not only to raise awareness about...
Team Keegan: Dallas mom, heart-recipient son compete in Tri Waco