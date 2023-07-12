Excessive Heat Warning through Thursday

It’s been brutally hot this week. I’m ready for some cooler weather but unfortunately that’s not in the cards for us at this time. Heat safety needs to remain a priority with heat index values 105-114 each afternoon... and that’s in the shade. Hydration still remains critical and the CDC recommends drinking 8 oz of water every 15-20 mins when outside or working in the heat. It’s also very important to hydrate before the day starts so you don’t get behind and at night so you can replenish what was lost throughout the day. Hot, dry, and breezy conditions persist for the rest of the week. Since the ground is dry, the sun is in full force, and there’s a steady wind out of the south, we have a concern for wildfire risks, especially west of I-35, for the rest of the week. An excessive heat warning is in place through tomorrow and we anticipate more heat alerts through the weekend.

There’s really not any true relief in sight. This weather pattern looks to hold for the rest of the week, the weekend, next week, next weekend, etc. The ridge of high pressure will strengthen and settle over Nevada and Arizona this weekend and to start next week. Since the high isn’t directly overhead, we could see temperatures comes down a touch for the weekend with highs around 101° -102° (vs 104°-105°). Since the high isn’t directly overhead, we could see a small rain chance on Sunday, but most are dry. The high comes right back on top of Texas next week and high temperatures return to the 103°-105° range starting Monday/Tuesday and will stay that way all week long.

Hang in there and stay cool!

