Houston women has purse stolen from her while sitting in her car

By Joe Ashley
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Houston woman has her purse stolen from her while she is sitting her in car.

The victim parked her car in a parking lot at the 5700 block of Hillcroft on June 4, 2023, at around 2:40 p.m.

As the victim was about to leave her car, the suspect opened the passenger door and took the victims purse from her arm.

The suspect got back into the rear passenger seat of their car and left the scene.

Police describe the car as a grayish Hyundai four-door hatchback with paper plates.

The suspect is described by police as a 35 to 40-year-old Black man. He is six feet tall and was wearing a gray pullover and black pants.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477), submit an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

