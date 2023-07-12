Advertise
Be Remarkable
Backyard BBQ
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Humane Society of Central Texas pleads for help after dogs are put down

By Joe Ashley
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Humane Society of Central Texas pleads with people to come out to adopt or foster dogs after they had to put down three behavior dogs today.

A space advisory was sent out by The Humane Society of Central Texas as they were out of space for big kennels and had seven dogs waiting on kennels this morning.

Adoptions and pet fees are $50 for puppies, which is half off what they normally are. Adoption of adult dogs are free.

If you or anyone you know is able to adopt or foster dogs visit the Humane Society of Central Texas is located at 2032 Circle Rd, Waco, TX 76706, or call them at 254-754-1454.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McLennan County District Clerk Jon Gimble
Texas residents summoned for jury duty to get pay raise for first time in 20 years
The McLennan County Sheriff's Office on July 7, 2023, announced the arrest of 17 individuals...
McLennan County Sheriff’s Office announces arrests of 17 ‘perverts’ during human trafficking sting
File Photo
Border Patrol agents foil human smuggling attempting involving hay bales
Tabatha Peri, left, and Angela Owens helped new parents surrender their infant shortly after a...
Newborn surrendered to Texas store employees after surprise birth
Ana Delia Ruiz, 40, remains jailed under bonds totaling $23,000 after her arrest on...
Woman charged in severe abuse of malnourished toddler in McLennan County

Latest News

73-year-old, Philip Evans, said his air conditioning was fine during the 10 years he’s lived at...
Waco tenant’s air conditioning hasn’t functioned for weeks during dangerous heat temperatures
Math really is fun and games at the academy as students learn number sense through dice and...
Baylor summer program helps improve elementary students’ math skills
The Supreme Court’s recent decision to strike down student loan forgiveness in late June has...
‘It haunts you forever’: Retired Central Texas woman still paying back over $100k in student loans
Union Hall
Union Hall gears up to add two new vendors; plans to expand to second location Union Grove in the fall