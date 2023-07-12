Humane Society of Central Texas pleads for help after dogs are put down

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Humane Society of Central Texas pleads with people to come out to adopt or foster dogs after they had to put down three behavior dogs today.

A space advisory was sent out by The Humane Society of Central Texas as they were out of space for big kennels and had seven dogs waiting on kennels this morning.

Adoptions and pet fees are $50 for puppies, which is half off what they normally are. Adoption of adult dogs are free.

If you or anyone you know is able to adopt or foster dogs visit the Humane Society of Central Texas is located at 2032 Circle Rd, Waco, TX 76706, or call them at 254-754-1454.

