‘It haunts you forever’: Retired Central Texas woman still paying back over $100k in student loans

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Supreme Court’s recent decision to strike down student loan forgiveness in late June has borrowers across the country concerned.

It’s a decision that will have a wide-ranging impact on millions of people’s finances, including Central Texans.

“I know there are millions of Americans, millions of Americans in this country who feel disappointed, and discouraged and even a little bit angry, about the course of the decision today on student debt,” President Joe Biden said in recent press conference following the decision. “And I must admit, I do, too.”

According to studentdebt.org, Texans owe an average of $33,000 in student debt, the second highest in the country.

This is the case for 66-year-old Belton resident Teresa Williams. As a former nurse, she was disappointed to hear about student loan forgiveness being struck down.

“The student loan haunts you forever and it’s so unfair,” Williams said. “It’s not like we lived the good life on student loans. We paid for school. So I was disappointed with SCOTUS that they didn’t come up with some idea.”

Williams took out loans for both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees starting in the 80s, and despite paying them all this time and now being retired, she’s still in debt.

“Even though I’m making payments, I owe $144,000, about $50,000-$65,000 in interest,” Williams told KWTX. “And it’s never going to go away.”

The Better Business Bureau says if folks like Williams default on their student loans there could be long-term consequences.

“One of the things that this could affect is your tax returns, and any money that you may have been getting back, those funds can be garnished by the government,” Katie Galan with the Better Business Bureau, said.

The Biden administration is hoping to ease that familiar struggle with a new plan that would help borrowers become debt free faster.

“No one with an undergraduate loan today, or in the future, whether from a community college or a 4-year-college, will have to pay more than 5% of their disposable income to repay their loan,” Biden said of the new plan for student loan borrowers.

The plan would eliminate compound interest rates on student loans for undergraduate and graduate students, and if passed would go into effect under the U.S. Department of Education on July 1, 2024.

