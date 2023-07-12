Advertise
McLennan County man accused of sexual indecency with a 14-year-old girl

Midday with Julie: 7.12.23 (A Segment)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Pheibion Deovion Kellum, 20, remained jailed at the McLennan County Detention Facility Wednesday on a charge of indecency with a child, a second degree felony, online jail records show.

A criminal complaint obtained by KWTX states Kellum took out his phone and showed a girl a photo of his phallic erection.

Pheibion Deovion Kellum was jailed on a charge of indecency with a child, online jail records...
Pheibion Deovion Kellum was jailed on a charge of indecency with a child, online jail records show.(KWTX GRAPHIC)

Kellum, the complaint further states, asked the girl is she wanted to “touch it,” pulled down his pants, and exposed himself in her presence.

The victim, who was 14 years old at the time, told detectives that “eventually, she just used her hands” to gratify Kellum, the court document states.

Kellum, a Walmart employee, was arrested at his place of employment, per court records. A bond amount for the man is not yet listed online.

