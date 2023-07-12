Advertise
Michigan State hosts Universal Food Forum in D.C

By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Michigan State University Assistant Dean Dr. Karim Maredia said the three C’s of climate, COVID, and conflict are causing issues for global food systems. And they can’t solve those problems without starting a conversation.

Maredia said food systems have modern problems, from a war in Ukraine to a global pandemic, requiring modern solutions.

“We need to look at the role that science, technology and innovation can play for addressing these solutions.”

Maredia says Michigan State is an international university, so they need to be a leader in collaboration on food system solutions. The university held a Universal Food Forum in Washington D.C. where university leaders collaborated with White House and U.S. Department of Agriculture staff on ways to improve the current food environment.

“No one can do it alone,” Maredia said. “We all need to work together. All the stake holders, academia, the industry, the government.”

U.S Secretary of Agriculture Thomas Vilsack said collaboration across the industry, especially on managing climate change, is good for everyone.

Thomas Vilsack: U.S. Secretary of Agriculture

“By doing it right, we’re going to reduce the risk of the climate crisis,” Vilsack said. “We’ll be able to adapt and mitigate more effectively. We’ll have higher farm incomes, and we’ll allow the U.S. to provide global leadership.”

Maredia said, at the end of the day, these conversations will benefit consumers at the grocery store.

“We need to do more research, and find out what are the roadblocks of people getting access to safe and nutritious food.”

