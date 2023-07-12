Advertise
Be Remarkable
Backyard BBQ
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Powerball jackpot hits $750 million ahead of Wednesday’s drawing

FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a Monday Powerball drawing on Nov. 7, 2022, at a convenience store in Renfrew, Pa.(Keith Srakocic | AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
By Gray News staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot jumped to an estimated $750 million ahead of Wednesday’s drawing.

Nobody matched Monday’s winning numbers which were 2, 24, 34, 53, 58 and 13.

Though nobody won the jackpot, a lucky player in Iowa won $2 million, and another lucky player in California won $1 million.

A player who wins the jackpot will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $750 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $378.8 million. Both options are before taxes.

The drawing will happen at 11 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McLennan County District Clerk Jon Gimble
Texas residents summoned for jury duty to get pay raise for first time in 20 years
The McLennan County Sheriff's Office on July 7, 2023, announced the arrest of 17 individuals...
McLennan County Sheriff’s Office announces arrests of 17 ‘perverts’ during human trafficking sting
File Photo
Border Patrol agents foil human smuggling attempting involving hay bales
Tabatha Peri, left, and Angela Owens helped new parents surrender their infant shortly after a...
Newborn surrendered to Texas store employees after surprise birth
Ana Delia Ruiz, 40, remains jailed under bonds totaling $23,000 after her arrest on...
Woman charged in severe abuse of malnourished toddler in McLennan County

Latest News

The girl had been hospitalized at El Paso Children’s Hospital for a significant, pre-existing...
Unaccompanied migrant girl from Guatemala dies in US custody from underlying disease, officials say
FILE -Larry Nassar sits during his sentencing hearing Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, in Lansing,...
Suspect in Larry Nassar stabbing said ex-doctor made lewd remark watching Wimbledon, AP source says
FILE - The new Anchor Plaza and Taproom stands behind the center-field scoreboard at AT&T Park...
Anchor Brewing halting operations after 127 years
FILE — Steve Bannon, center, appears in Manhattan Supreme Court, May 25, 2023, in New York....
Steve Bannon ordered to pay nearly $500K in unpaid legal bills