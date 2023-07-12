Suspects rob Houston man after he withdrew money from an ATM

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Houston man was robbed by two suspects immediately after he withdrew money from an ATM.

The robbery happened at an ATM on the 1300 block of Blalock on May 20, 2023, at around 10:45 a.m.

The victim took money from his account and was about to walk back to his car when an unknown man ran up and took the wallet from the victim’s hand.

A second suspect joined the first as they ran to their car and left the scene.

Police describe the car as a newer model four-door sedan.

The first suspect is described by police as a 20 to 30-year-old Black man, He is 6 feet tall and was wearing a gray hoodie and black pants.

Police describe the second suspect as a bald Black man wearing a white shirt and black pants.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477), submit an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

