Temple Fire & Rescue investigating early morning motel fire

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple Fire and Rescue is investigating a motel fire that occurred Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded at 3:34 a.m. July 12 to the report of a structure fire at the Super 8 Motel on South General Bruce Drive, where they found heavy smoke coming from one of the buildings.

“The initial investigation revealed there was heavy fire involvement in the mechanical room, of that building. Some occupants were alerted to the danger by the smoke alarms sounding in their rooms and began to self-evacuate,” said Santos Soto with the City of Temple.

Temple Fire and Rescue is investigating a motel fire that occurred Wednesday morning, (Temple Fire and Rescue)

With the assistance of the Temple Police Department, the crew was able to ensure all remaining occupants were out of the structure and accounted for.

During the continued search for any remaining hotspots, a small area of the attic did rekindle but was immediately brought under control again.

Flames from the ground floor mechanical room did compromise the floor to the upper level of the facility.

There were no injuries reported, and the total number of occupants displaced is not known at this time.

The cause of the fire is still currently under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.