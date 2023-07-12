Temple resident without dog after it was stolen by burglars

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department are investigating a burglary of a TV and dog from a Temple resident.

Officers were sent to the 1100 block of S. 25 St. in reference to a burglary on July 11, 2023, at around 2:12 p.m.

When officers arrived, the victim told them that two suspects wearing dark clothes held a gun to the victim’s face and force their way in the home.

The suspects took the victim’s TV and their white and light brown Pitbull named Cash.

Officers say the suspects left in a white truck that possibly had a crew cab with black roll bars in the truck bed. The truck was last seen driving north through the ally between 23rd and 25th St.

While patrolling the area officers found a man matching the description of one of the suspects. The juvenile had an active warrant out of Bell County Sheriff’s Department and was arrested. He was taken to the Bell County Juvenile Detention Center without incident.

Police say the missing TV was found by officers about a block away from the home it was taken from. The dog has still not been found.

Anyone with information is asked to call TPD at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

