Union Hall gears up to add two new vendors; plans to expand to second location Union Grove in the fall

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local food hall that’s been a popular spot in downtown Waco since opening in 2019 continues to grow and improve while a second location in Woodway is getting ready to open up shop offering everything from diverse food choices to an indoor children’s pavilion and outdoor covered stage for performances.

Union Hall on Franklin Avenue opened in 2019 and has 26 vendor spaces which stay almost entirely full. The food hall is getting ready to add two new vendors, one being its first non-food vendor in the location and the other a popular food truck looking to expand its reach.

Cool Cat Shades will offer over 200 styles of sunglasses at affordable prices.

Owner Dana Bartels grew up in Waco and attended Baylor University. She spent 15 years living in Hawaii operating Kool Shades of Kona and wanted to bring her love of sunglasses to her hometown.

“Being able to chat with folks from all over Waco, other parts of Texas, and even the country all while showing them sunglass styles they may not have seen or tried before,” Dana said when asked why she decided to open Cool Cat Shades in Waco.

Mac’s Fry House is also opening in the next 30-45 days. It was founded in 2022 as a food truck and catering business by Tasmin and Larry McDonalds who are originally from North Carolina and came to Waco by way of College Station after finishing graduate school at Texas A&M.

Mac’s Fry House specializes in southern comfort dishes including crispy fried chicken tenders and southern collard greens. The food space will offer mini funnel cakes for dessert.

The McDonalds say Union Hall is a natural fit for them.

“We get to showcase our unapparelled southern hospitality and cooking,” they said.

Union Hall has undergone upgrades since opening including remodeled bathrooms and a fountain drink station so guests can have free refills.

Because of the success of Union Hall, UnionBrands Eateries Texas, LLC, is expanding to a second location called Union Grove in Woodway.

Union Grove

Construction of Highway 84 is underway.

“Union Grove Woodway will actually be an expanded format of Union Hall. We have 29 vendor spots over there and we’re super excited about how it’s being built out so far,” Marketing Director Thomas Wensil said.

Union Grove will offer a little something for everyone.

“We’re going to have an indoor children’s pavilion. We’re going to have indoor patio seating, indoor seating built around a video wall and then outside we’re going to have a covered stage for live music performances,” Wensil said. “We’re going to have outside patio seating with an outdoor patio bar. We’re super excited about how it’s turning out.”

Union Grove said an announcement will be coming soon about vendors adding if you’re interested in a spot to visit www.unionbrandstexas.com.

Union Grove plans to open this fall.

